Dog dies in south Minneapolis kitchen fire on Christmas

MINNEAPOLIS — One dog died and two were rescued from a south Minneapolis house fire early Monday afternoon.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says it responded to reports of smoke coming from a two-and-a-half story home on the 3300 block of Harriet Avenue South around noon.

Crews discovered the fire in the first floor kitchen and were able to quickly extinguish it.

It was determined the fire did not extend elsewhere in the residence.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but firefighters did rescue three dogs from inside. Two of the dogs were able to be resuscitated. One of the dogs died.

A firefighter was transported to the hospital by EMS to be treated for abdominal pain after returning to the fire station. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.