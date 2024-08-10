Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

U.S. Army Reserves tour wastewater treatment plant

By Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

Reservists got a different kind of training Saturday
Reservists got a different kind of training Saturday 01:55

EAGAN, Minn. — Dozens of soldiers from the United States Army Reserve spent Saturday morning touring a part of everyday life that is essential, but rarely seen.

Reserve troops toured the Seneca Wastewater Treatment plant in Eagan, where each day an average of 34 million gallons of water pour through.

The site is crucial is cleaning wastewater from more than 250,000 Minnesotans.

"This is definitely critical infrastructure," said Dave Gardner of the Seneca Plant. "We put mother nature on fast forward."

Troops toured the plant to familiarize themselves with the process of water treatment – solely to learn how to protect a similar plant from a crisis situation or threat.

"Sometimes getting down the basics, the basics that we take for granted in America are not so basic when you're in an area that have had conflict or may have conflict," said Battalion Commander Dale Kooyenga. "If you don't have a water situation taken care of, it creates disease, it creates a population that is upset with the current situation."

These skills and network building could one day serve soldiers either locally, or in overseas assignments, Kooyenga said. 

Adam Duxter
web-adam-duxter.jpg

Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.