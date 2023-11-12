Watch CBS News
Crime

U of M police say person was kidnapped, robbed on campus early Sunday

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of Nov. 12, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of Nov. 12, 2023 01:08

MINNEAPOLIS — A person was followed after leaving a bar and robbed at gunpoint on the University of Minnesota campus early Sunday, authorities said.

The victim was followed from Sally's Saloon to the Superblock dorm area and forced into a vehicle by three males, the university's Department of Public Safety said.

READ MORE: Spanish-speaking construction workers the targets of robberies, says MPD

After being robbed, the suspects dropped him off somewhere between the Superblock and the Cretin Avenue/Vandalia Street exit off of Interstate 94 in St. Paul.

The robbery occurred around 1 a.m.

First published on November 12, 2023 / 12:57 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.