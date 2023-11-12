U of M police say person was kidnapped, robbed on campus early Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS — A person was followed after leaving a bar and robbed at gunpoint on the University of Minnesota campus early Sunday, authorities said.

The victim was followed from Sally's Saloon to the Superblock dorm area and forced into a vehicle by three males, the university's Department of Public Safety said.

After being robbed, the suspects dropped him off somewhere between the Superblock and the Cretin Avenue/Vandalia Street exit off of Interstate 94 in St. Paul.

The robbery occurred around 1 a.m.