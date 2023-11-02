Tyler Schlotfeldt-Gidney charged in deadly shooting of Justin Boyland near Prior Lake pickleball courts

MINNEAPOLIS — A Monticello man faces criminal charges in the fatal shooting of his ex's boyfriend in the parking lot of a Prior Lake pickleball court.

The Scott County Attorney's Office says 28-year-old Tyler Schlotfeldt-Gidney is charged with a count of second-degree murder and a count of illegally possessing a firearm in connection with the Oct. 26 homicide.

The victim, 28-year-old Justin Capri Boyland of Minneapolis, died two days later from a gunshot wound to his right thigh, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The criminal complaint states officers were called to Spring Lake Regional Park at about 4:30 p.m., where they found Boyland on the ground, bleeding profusely.

Boyland's girlfriend was there, and told officers she planned to meet Schlotfeldt-Gidney to discuss their 3-year-old daughter. She told police that Boyland — who she shared a 3-month-old son with — came with because she said Schlotfeldt-Gidney had been physically abusive to her in the past.

She says she got to the park and parked next to Schlotfeldt-Gidney's SUV. He got out, and Boyland got out of her vehicle. She then heard gunshots, according to the complaint.

A witness at the park told police that he also heard gunshots, then saw a man stumbling as he was putting a handgun in his waistband. The witness said the other man "smiled at him" before getting into an SUV and speeding off.

Boyland's girlfriend told police that Schlotfeldt-Gidney had gone to prison right before their daughter was born, and they haven't had much contact since then. Schlotfeldt-Gidney got out of prison in the past year, and last saw his daughter in early January.

She said Schlotfeldt-Gidney Snapchatted her the day before the shooting to say he "wanted her to go to California with him and that he was leaving tomorrow," and that "they should meet up because he misses her" and wanted to talk about their daughter.

She told police that Schlotfeldt-Gidney shot Boyland "immediately" after he got out of her vehicle, according to the complaint.

Boyland was eventually taken to HCMC in Minneapolis and underwent surgery to remove a bullet from his leg, which had struck his femoral artery. He was set to undergo more surgeries the next day, but passed away from his injuries.

Police arrested Schlotfeldt-Gidney that same day, and he's being held in the Scott County Jail.

Schlotfeldt-Gidney has previous convictions for second-degree assault with a weapon and illegal possession of a weapon.

If convicted, Schlotfeldt-Gidney could face up to 40 years in prison.