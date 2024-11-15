Tyler Childers coming to Target Center next spring for On the Road tour

MINNEAPOLIS — The jury's still out on whether you can take your hounds to heaven, but unfortunately, you can't take them to Target Center to see Tyler Childers in April.

Childers, the neo-country Kentuckian troubadour known for ballads like "All Your'n" and the aforementioned "Can I Take My Hounds To Heaven?", announced his latest tour Thursday.

The On the Road tour starts April 3 in New Orleans and concludes on Nov. 15 in London. The Minneapolis stop is scheduled for April 9, with Cory Branan as a supporting act. The Hold Steady, fronted by Minneapolis-born Craig Finn, is opening for Childers on some dates, though not in Finn's hometown.

The tour will also stop in East Troy, Wisconsin, for two dates in July.

Fans can sign up for presale, which begins Tuesday at 10 a.m., on Childers' website.

Childers' last two albums, "Rustin' in the Rain" and "Long Violent History," were nominated for Best Country Album and Best Folk Album, respectively, at the Grammys.