Two suspects arrested in Eveleth assault and kidnapping case

EVELETH, Minn. — Two men were arrested and booked into the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth in connection with a multi-day kidnapping and assault in Eveleth.

A 37-year-old man was booked under probable cause criminal sexual conduct and a 27-year-old man was booked under probable cause criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping. Both men are from Eveleth.

According to reports from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the incident began on Nov. 27 when a woman was sexually assaulted and beaten at a private residence in Eveleth. A man was then taken to a separate location where he was held against his will and beaten. The two victims eventually escaped, fled the city and reported the incident on Dec. 1. The victims are in stable condition.

Officials along with agents of BCA are executing search warrants and conducting interviews in and around Eveleth. Additional updates are expected to be filed as soon as soon as next week in Virgina, Minnesota's St. Louis County District Court.

This investigation is ongoing.