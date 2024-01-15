Two Rivers High School students honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through service projects

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — Inside Two Rivers High School, this day off is a day on for students.

"We've got people writing cards for their families, for service members, teachers," said Sam Amundson, a Key Club member.

Other volunteers are labeling swab kits for the NMDP for bone marrow donation, making tissue paper flowers for assisted living residents and assembling snack packs for the United Way.

"A lot of dedication and hard work by our students, for students, for our community," said Larae Dodson, a Key Club board member.

Key Club President Anna Wilson says they invited the community to do good deeds and make a difference because that's what King would want.

"It really is to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. He made such an impact on our lives and gave back so much to us and it's our responsibility to do that too," Wilson said.

That responsibility is felt by Anna Morawiecki. She and her husband brought their three elementary school-age boys to commemorate King's legacy.

"Making it meaningful and saw the service learning and thought what a great way to involve kids in learning about Martin Luther King Jr. and being able to spread that joy," Morawiecki said.

This day of joy celebrates a life of service and sacrifice to bring positive change.

"Racism starts when you're little or learning to love everybody starts when you're little. I think it's important that these kids grow up knowing what the people in our past did so we can be where we are now," Dodson said.

"When people talk about kids today, this is my reference point. When you give them permission and just get out of the way, it's all the cool things that they do and it's really neat," said Mary Beth Townsend, teacher and Key Club advisor.

The young volunteers are committing themselves to service in the long term, as a way of keeping King's dream alive.

"We continue his legacy by serving our community giving back to everybody and spreading love and positivity," Amundson said.

"I would not be in this room if it weren't for him," Dodson said.

This school year, the Two Rivers High School Key Club has grown from 30 to 100 students.

The club has regular weekly service projects along with their larger efforts.