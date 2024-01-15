Minnesota's MLK Day celebration reflects on progress while looking ahead: "We still have a lot of work to do"

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Ordway in St. Paul was packed with local leaders, community members and students for the 38th annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Monday.

"We've spent the whole weekend talking about Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy and how important this day is in our family [and] standing up for equal rights for all," said Meg Amad, who came with her family.

The free event was open to the public and hosted by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan in collaboration with Chief Equity Officer Dr. Stephanie Burrage.

The program included choir, dance and string ensemble performances by the students at the Robbinsdale Area Schools' FAIR School in Crystal. Billy Steele and Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church also graced the stage.

This year's keynote speaker is Essence CEO Caroline A. Wanga. Houston White Jr. was also in attendance as a special guest.

The event also recognized the 2024 Champion of Change Award recipients.

People said the event is all about remembering where we've come from and continuing to grow.

"I think it means that we still have a lot of work to do but we are getting very close," said Justice Trautmann, who came with his brother and parents.

"This is a bittersweet time," said Jennifer Trautmann, Justice's mother. "We come here to celebrate, but we come here to remember, and we come here to look forward and to dream forward."

This year's them is "One Dream, One Minnesota."