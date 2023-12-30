Watch CBS News
Two rescued from water on Ann Lake, say officials

ANN LAKE, Minn. — Two brothers were rescued Friday night after falling into Ann Lake, says the Sherburne County sheriff's office. 

The two men pushed a flat bottom boat across some thin ice and onto open water to do some fishing. After they were done, they tried to push the boat back onto the ice, they fell into the water. 

A man who was outside heard the men cry for help and he called 9-1-1. 

Firefighters from the area brought the brothers, ages 59 and 63, to the hospital for precautionary reasons. Their conditions are currently unknown. 

During the past few weeks several rescues on thin ice have been made. Late Friday night over 100 people who were stuck on an ice floe in Beltrami county needed to be rescued after the ice broke off. 

READ MORE: https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/news/122-people-rescued-from-upper-red-lake-ice-chunk/

