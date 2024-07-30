2 new grocery stores aim to bring relief to food deserts in parts of Minneapolis

Two new grocery stores set to open in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Two new grocery stores are set to open in Minneapolis, with the hope of alleviating some of the areas that have been tagged as "food deserts."

Colonial Market, a locally owned grocer, will soon open at a former Aldi location. A second store is set to open on the south side of town.

City leaders say the space will be fitted with a butcher shop, a restaurant, an ice cream shop and fresh produce. It will also provide 40 jobs to the Northside community.

The former Aldi in North Minneapolis closed in February 2023. Residents in the area say they've struggled living within a food desert. The United States Department of Agriculture defines food deserts as being "areas where people have limited access to a variety of healthy and affordable food."

With the new one-stop shop at Colonial Market comes an opening for hope.

"This grocery store provides the kind of access that I think every single person needs," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said. "It provides pride in the neighborhood that we already knew has been there, but it bolsters it even further by saying, 'Hey, look, we have a grocery store, we have a place where we can gather. We have a place that we're proud of that's right here in this spot.'"

The North Minneapolis location is set to open in December, while the South Minneapolis location will open in September.