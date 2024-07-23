Two former Gophers are in the field at the 3M Open

BLAINE, Minn. — There's a rare occurrence in this year's 3M Open. Two Minnesota Golden Gophers are in the field.

One is already a winner on the PGA Tour, the other still an amateur. On Tuesday, Ben Warian and Erik Van Rooyen played a practice round together.

"Erik's been great to me over the years," said Warian. "He's been great to the University of Minnesota."

"I'm still pretty close with the program," said Van Rooyen. He noted he was close with Justin Smith, the university's head men's golf coach.

Warian is from Stillwater, in the tournament on a sponsor's exemption. Van Rooyan is from South Africa and is playing in his fourth 3M Open. He's yet to contend.

"Amazing man. It's weird for me that there's a tournament here," reflected Van Rooyan. "I've played here so many times it feels like I'm coming out with my buddies to play again. So yeah it's a lot of fun."

Warian is coming off a fantastic finish to his college career and is waiting to turn pro until after the U.S. Amateur that's being held at Hazeltine in Chaska next month.

"I mean it's so special. It really is," said Warian. "To have the opportunity to play in the two biggest events we have around here in the Twin Cities is special. And I'm so incredibly grateful for the opportunity and gonna do everything I can to take advantage of it."

Born here or formative years here, some Minnesotan instincts never leave. The Vikings are starting training camp this week. Van Rooyen wore a purple golf shirt on Tuesday.

"I didn't even think of that," laughed Van Rooyen. "Go Vikes!"