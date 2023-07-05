Two drivers suffer injures after car crash in western Wisconsin

SPRING VALLEY, Wis. -- Two drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries after colliding in Spring Valley, Wisconsin on Tuesday.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, a 26-year-old driver was traveling southbound on 330th Street trying to make a left turn into a private driveway.

Another 27-year-old driver was heading northbound when they struck the southbound vehicle and rolled over.

The county sheriff arrived at the scene after 5:30 p.m. along with the Spring Valley police and fire departments.

Both drivers were transported to Western Wisconsin Health where they are being treated for their injuries.