Two-car crash in St. Cloud leaves one driver with life-threatening injuries

ST CLOUD, Minn. — A two-car crash this morning in St. Cloud injured two people, and left one of the drivers with life-threatening injuries, according to St. Cloud Police.

The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 75 and Glen Carlson Dr.

A 57-year-old female from Kimball is getting medical care for her injuries at the St. Cloud Hospital.

She was driving a Toyota Camry westbound and tried to make a left-hand turn when a 29-year-old St. Cloud man driving a Chevrolet Silverado eastbound struck the Camry's passenger side.

The man suffered minor injuries.

Witnesses of the crash provided medical care until first responders arrived.

The crash is currently under investigation.