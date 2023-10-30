Two-car crash in St. Cloud leaves one driver with life-threatening injuries
ST CLOUD, Minn. — A two-car crash this morning in St. Cloud injured two people, and left one of the drivers with life-threatening injuries, according to St. Cloud Police.
The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 75 and Glen Carlson Dr.
A 57-year-old female from Kimball is getting medical care for her injuries at the St. Cloud Hospital.
MORE NEWS: Kirk Cousins has torn Achilles, Minnesota Vikings confirm
She was driving a Toyota Camry westbound and tried to make a left-hand turn when a 29-year-old St. Cloud man driving a Chevrolet Silverado eastbound struck the Camry's passenger side.
The man suffered minor injuries.
Witnesses of the crash provided medical care until first responders arrived.
The crash is currently under investigation.
for more features.