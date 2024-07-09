Twins-White Sox game postponed because of rain

CHICAGO — Minnesota's game at the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night has been postponed because of rain.

The rainout will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Wednesday at 1:10 p.m. The second game will begin about 30-45 minutes after the end of the opener.

Fans with tickets to the original Wednesday game can attend both games. Season ticket holders, individual suite holders and patio ticket holders will receive a credit to their account for the postponed game.

The Twins beat the White Sox 8-6 in 11 innings on Monday night in the series opener. It was their third straight victory and fourth in five games overall.

The Twins are 8-0 against the White Sox this season.