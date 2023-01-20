Watch CBS News
Report: Twins trade Luis Arraez for Miami's Pablo Lopez

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Luis Arraez reportedly traded to Miami for Pablo Lopez
Luis Arraez reportedly traded to Miami for Pablo Lopez 00:36

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Miami Marlins' Pablo Lopez has reportedly been traded to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Luis Arraez.

ESPN's Jeff Passan said the "deal is done" and players are being informed.

Lopez made 32 starts for the Marlins last season.

Passan says Twins will also receive Jose Salas and Byron Chourio in exchange for the American League batting champion.

The Twins also recently re-signed Carlos Correa to a six-year, $200 million contract.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on January 20, 2023 / 2:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

