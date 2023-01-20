Report: Twins trade Luis Arraez for Miami's Pablo Lopez

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Miami Marlins' Pablo Lopez has reportedly been traded to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Luis Arraez.

ESPN's Jeff Passan said the "deal is done" and players are being informed.

Trade news: All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez is going to the Miami Marlins and right-hander Pablo Lopez is headed to the Minnesota Twins, sources tell ESPN. Deal is done. Players are being informed right now. More are involved. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 20, 2023

Lopez made 32 starts for the Marlins last season.

Passan says Twins will also receive Jose Salas and Byron Chourio in exchange for the American League batting champion.

The Twins also recently re-signed Carlos Correa to a six-year, $200 million contract.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.