Twins-Tigers game postponed due to rain, teams will play doubleheader Saturday

The scheduled Thursday game between the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers has been rained out and will be made up as part of a Saturday doubleheader.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader, which will begin at 12:10 p.m. on Saturday. The second game will start about 40 minutes after the conclusion of the opening game.

The opener of this four-game series will take place Friday night.

This is already the second Twins game of the season to get rained out. The finale of their home opener series against the Cleveland Guardians was moved to Aug. 9 because of the weather.

The Twins are 4-6 on the season.