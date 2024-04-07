Sunday's Minnesota Twins game vs. Guardians postponed due to weather

Meet the Twins staffers who work to make game days extra special

Meet the Twins staffers who work to make game days extra special

Meet the Twins staffers who work to make game days extra special

MINNEAPOLIS — The finale of the Minnesota Twins' first home series of the season has been postponed.

The Twins announced Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians has been moved to Aug. 9 due to inclement weather. The game was scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. at Target Field.

Sunday's forecast calls for clouds, rain and wind in the Twin Cities.

The Aug. 9 makeup game will be part of a doubleheader, played before the already scheduled 7:10 p.m. game that day.

READ MORE: 32 years ago, the Minnesota Twins clinched 1991 World Series Championship

Anyone with tickets to Sunday's game can use them for the Aug. 9 tilt "without taking any further action," the Twins said.

The Twins lost the first two games of the series to the Guardians. Minnesota is 3-4 on the season.

Next on the schedule for Minnesota is the Los Angeles Dodgers, who come to Target Field for a three-game series starting Monday.