Sunday's Minnesota Twins game vs. Guardians postponed due to weather
MINNEAPOLIS — The finale of the Minnesota Twins' first home series of the season has been postponed.
The Twins announced Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians has been moved to Aug. 9 due to inclement weather. The game was scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. at Target Field.
Sunday's forecast calls for clouds, rain and wind in the Twin Cities.
The Aug. 9 makeup game will be part of a doubleheader, played before the already scheduled 7:10 p.m. game that day.
Anyone with tickets to Sunday's game can use them for the Aug. 9 tilt "without taking any further action," the Twins said.
The Twins lost the first two games of the series to the Guardians. Minnesota is 3-4 on the season.
Next on the schedule for Minnesota is the Los Angeles Dodgers, who come to Target Field for a three-game series starting Monday.