Slumping lineup, soaring Arráez may have Twins rethinking trading All-Star hitter

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Twins sure could use a hitter like Luis Arráez right now.

Despite sitting atop the AL Central, the Twins are 7-10 in the month of June and trying to break out of an offensive slump that could tank the rare season in which they're getting above average pitching from the rotation.

In 17 games in June, the Twins scored 57 runs – only four teams scored fewer. Their batting average of .216 is third-worst in the league this month.

While June has been particularly bad, their season-long numbers aren't much better. They're hitting .230 – 25th in MLB and well below the league average of .248. Their 313 runs are also below the league average of 330.

Particularly concerning is the recent play of converted designated hitter Byron Buxton. After missing the first two weeks of June, he returned from injury June 15 against the Detroit Tigers. Since then, Buxton has gone 0-for-16 at the plate, dropping his season batting average to .202.

Joey Gallo leads the team in home runs, but like Buxton, missed half the month with injury. He's also batting below .200, despite his penchant for dingers. Carlos Correa, the team's supposed superstar shortstop, is batting .218.

Royce Lewis has provided some juice in the lineup since being called up in late May. In his debut game, he had a homer and four RBIs, earning him a player of the game award. Unfortunately, he's only hit one homer since then, though his .281 batting average is among the best on the team.

Arráez, meanwhile, is batting a ludicrous .400 on the season for the Miami Marlins, was the first player to reach 100 hits this season and has had three five-hit games this month, a feat that hasn't happened since in 1984.

*IN ALL OF MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL THIS SEASON* pic.twitter.com/rfJSjq6Qnu — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 20, 2023

The Twins traded Arráez after an All-Star season in which he won the AL batting title with a .316 average. The deal itself wasn't untenable at the time – the Twins needed pitching help, and adding Pablo López, a young, above average starter was a keen move. The Twins signed him to a four-year contract extension in April, and he's been competent if not spectacular (four Twins starters have a better ERA than him).

If the Twins hope to keep their division lead, earn a spot in the playoffs and–as unlikely as it sounds–win a playoff game, their batters need to beef it up--otherwise, they'll be regretting the Arráez trade for a long time.