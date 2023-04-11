Watch CBS News
Twins place Joey Gallo on injured list with intercostal strain

/ AP

MINNEAPOLIS - Joey Gallo was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday after his sore right side didn't show enough improvement in pregame workouts.

The slugging first baseman is dealing with a right intercostal strain that had already sidelined him for three games. The move to the IL is retroactive to April 8.

The team announced a corresponding roster move will be made before Wednesday's series finale against the Chicago White Sox.

Gallo, who signed a one-year, $11 million contract with Minnesota in the offseason, is batting .278 with three home runs and seven RBIs in seven games.

First published on April 11, 2023 / 6:37 PM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

