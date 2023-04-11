Twins place Joey Gallo on injured list with intercostal strain
MINNEAPOLIS - Joey Gallo was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday after his sore right side didn't show enough improvement in pregame workouts.
The slugging first baseman is dealing with a right intercostal strain that had already sidelined him for three games. The move to the IL is retroactive to April 8.
The team announced a corresponding roster move will be made before Wednesday's series finale against the Chicago White Sox.
Gallo, who signed a one-year, $11 million contract with Minnesota in the offseason, is batting .278 with three home runs and seven RBIs in seven games.
READ MORE: Here's every Twins walk-up song for the 2023 season
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.