Here's every Twins walk-up song for the 2023 season

The field is set, the stands are ready, the vendors are poised: It's the Twins Home Opener

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every year, one of the most exciting things for Twins fans to discover is the walk-up tunes for each of the team players.

Well, maybe not always the most exciting. Who can forget when Joe Mauer refused to budge from his selection of T.I.'s "What You Know" season in and season out?

Well, this year's slate of tunes features more than a few new entries, including a fresh cut for Byron Buxton, who used to dependably strut to the plate to Mark Morrison's "Return of the Mack."

Just ahead of the Home Opener, Dustin Morse tweeted out this year's playlist.

And, because we're in the full throes of Twins fever, we've put all these songs onto a handy playlist for you. (Note: Spotify does not have bullpen pitcher Jorge Alcala's selection of El Jeffrey's "Voy a Ser Grande.")

Here's where we pitch the obligatory note that some of the songs feature explicit lyrics.

Play ball!