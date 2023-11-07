Twins pitcher Sonny Gray a finalist for AL Cy Young Award

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Twins pitcher Sonny Gray has been named a finalist for the American League Cy Young award.

Gray, 34, was named an All-Star in his second season with the Twins. He posted a 2.79 ERA in 32 starts, allowed eight home runs and struck out 183 batters, tied for the second-highest mark of his career.

Gray started two games in the Twins' playoff run, a 2-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays and a 9-1 loss to the Houston Astros. Gray pitched five innings in the win, allowing no runs and striking out six. In the loss, he allowed four earned runs and again struck out six batters.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 10: Sonny Gray #54 of the Minnesota Twins pitches in the second inning against the Houston Astros during Game Three of the Division Series at Target Field on October 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Getty Images

This is the second time Gray has been named a Cy Young finalist. He finished third in Cy Young voting in 2015 when he was with the Oakland Athletics.

Gray is up against the New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole and the Toronto Blue Jays' Kevin Gausman for the award. Cole finished with a better ERA than Gray, while Gausman recorded the most strikeouts in MLB. The winner will be announced Nov. 15.

Gray is a free agent.

Note: The video above originally aired Oct. 11, 2023.