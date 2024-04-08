Twins pitcher Pablo Lopez announces ticket package that gives back to community

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a new season and a new project.

Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez revealed the plans for "Pablo Day." Starting in May, fans can buy specific tickets for his home starts. A portion of the proceeds go back into the community.

"We're blessed and fortunate to be a part of this community," said Lopez. "Now we get this wonderful opportunity to not just be a part of it but also get involved with it."

Lopez is working with three Minnesota organizations for this project: Children's Minnesota, Project Success and Ruff Start Rescue.

"We have foster homes all throughout the Twin Cities and around 600 foster homes. On any given year we're saving around 3,300 animals, right now," said Ruff Start Rescue executive director Azure Davis. "When we heard that it was Pablo Lopez and his family that wanted to partner with us, that in itself was super exciting."

Along with the tickets, comes a "Pablo Day" jersey, an ode to Lopez's native Venezuela. A sea of yellow is potentially a competitive boost.

"I think it's gonna be truly special if I happen to take a peek at the stands and I see a lot of people wearing the jersey, waiting for a strikeout, waiting for a big out, big moment," said Lopez. "I think it will definitely add adrenaline, emotion to the moment itself."

Keep an eye on the probable starters throughout the season. Tickets will be available roughly two days before Lopez takes the mound.