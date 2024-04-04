Twins Guest Services ranks #1 in MLB retention rate

MINNEAPOLIS — The Twins say they have the highest retention rate for their Guest Services Team in all of Major League Baseball, with some of the game-day staffers being there for several decades.

One of those long-time employees is Chuck Wallace. You can find him in the guest services office near home plate on the main concourse. He knows every answer to all your questions because he's been working games for so long.

"This is the start of my 29th season with the Minnesota Twins," said Wallace.

He's worked seasons at both the Metrodome and Target Field, and through that time has developed great friendships.

"You actually recognize people. I've probably this morning already had like 30 people that I hadn't seen since last year," said Wallace.

If you think 29 seasons is long, Angie Lillie started working for the Twins 41 seasons ago when Kent Hrbek was on the roster.

"My first baseball season that I worked was the 1984 season, and I was a senior in high school," said Lillie.

On game days, Lillie can be hard to track down as she's always on the move, from saying hi to her ballpark buddies to greeting fans at the gates before first pitch.

Lillie says she keeps coming back because the Twins staff feel like family to her.

"When we're struggling in our personal life people, rally around. When there's health issues, when there's deaths in the family, they're incredibly supportive," said Lillie.

For Wallace, he's learned great life lessons in this position, mainly about patience and positivity.

"Even though I've heard the same question like 50 times, it's the first time that person has asked that question. So I always try to keep that in my mind that I'm really trying to help these people out," said Wallace.