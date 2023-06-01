Twins' Jorge Polanco returns from injured list

How to enjoy a Twins home game at Target Field for under $60

MINNEAPOLIS -- Jorge Polanco is returning to the Minnesota Twins after missing the last 12 games with an injury.

The team put the second baseman on the injured list May 20 with a hamstring injury. He was reinstated Thursday.

In a corresponding move, the Twins optioned Edouard Julien to the St. Paul Saints.

Before his injury, Polanco was hitting .284 with four homers and 14 RBI.

As of Thursday, the Twins are atop the AL Central with a 29-27 record. The Cleveland Guardians, who are third in the division, are in town for a four-game series that starts Thursday night.