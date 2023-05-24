How far can $60 take you at a Twins home game at Target Field?

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins are back home for the next six games, starting Wednesday night against San Francisco. Meanwhile, professional sports are getting tougher to attend for families because of the expense.

"I would say I come in here, grab one of those really good brats, and then $40 in beer," fan Will Benson said.

But there are some deals to be had.

"You're gonna spend 50 bucks a pop every time you walk in with four people, (but) it's fun, it's an experience," fan Eric Robb said.

WCCO decided to do some research and find out how far three $20 bills will get you at a home game.

"Whatever your budget, whatever the size of your group, we've got an affordable way for you to have a fun day watching Twins baseball at Target Field," Twins' business communications director Matt Hodson said.

First thing first -- tickets. You can grab a field view high seat for $15.

Transportation is next in line. If you're driving, parking will cost you $16 at Ramp A or B. You can reserve your parking in advance. Alternatively, you can slash the overall cost to just $4 by taking Metro Transit.

Then comes everyone's favorite ballpark nosh. Hit up one of the family value concession stands, where every menu item is less than $5. If you get a hot dog, nachos, and a soda there, you're looking at roughly $10 for your food tab. That brings the total spent to just under $41, even if you chose to drive and park in the ramp (and under $29 if you opted for public transportation).

There's another option to consider. You can lump your ticket and food together with a "meal deal" ticket in the Treasure Island Home Run Deck. While that's only an option during the week, you'll get a hot dog, pop, and chips with a $19 ticket, bringing your total to $35, again including the cost of the parking ramp.

If you choose that option and also take public transit, you can accommodate two people for under $60 total. The meal deal option can even feed a family of four for under $100.