Twins infielder Kyle Farmer says he's "doing great" after getting hit in the face with fastball

MINNEAPOLIS -- A little over a week after Minnesota Twins infielder Kyle Farmer left a game after he was hit in the face by a pitch, he said he's looking forward to getting back on the field.

Farmer, 32, suffered a jaw injury after he was hit by White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito's 91 mph fastball on April 12. He laid on the ground for a few minutes before leaving the field for the dugout.

The Twins released a video of Farmer, with a visibly fat lip, on Friday.

"Hey Twins fans, thank you guys so much for your support. I want to let you know I'm doing great and looking forward to getting back on the field soon," Farmer said in the 7-second video.

The Twins face the Washington Nationals on Saturday at 1:10 p.m.