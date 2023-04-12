Twins infielder Kyle Farmer hit in face with fastball, suffers jaw injury
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins say infielder Kyle Farmer left Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox after being hit by a pitch.
According to the team, Farmer, 32, suffered a jaw injury.
White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito's fastball was traveling at 91.6 mph when it hit Farmer, who left the game with a towel over his face after laying on the ground for several minutes.
