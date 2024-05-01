Twins' Byron Buxton leaves game against White Sox with sore knee after trying to steal 2nd

CHICAGO — Byron Buxton, the oft-injured center fielder for the Minnesota Twins, left Wednesday's against the Chicago White Sox after unsuccessfully trying to steal second base.

Buxton's absence was attributed to right knee soreness.

Buxton singled leading off the inning, didn't slide and was thrown out by catcher Kory Lee. Buxton walked off the field slowly and was replaced in the bottom half by Willi Castro, who moved from third base.

An All-Star in 2022, Buxton was limited to 85 games as a designated hitter last season because of a right knee injury. Buxton played a career-high 140 games in 2017 and hasn't come close to that mark since.

Buxton is batting .250 with one homer and 11 RBIs in 28 games in his 10th major league season. He is in the third season of a $100 million, seven-year contract.