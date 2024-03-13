Twinning it all: Edina twins take boys, girls state championships

EDINA, Minn. — The boys' state championship victory over Chanhassen is still sinking in for Edina Hornets forward John Halverson.

"It doesn't really feel real. It was an unbelievable experience," said Halverson.

Same goes for Hannah Halverson, also an Edina Hornets forward.

"The excitement was just, it's something I've never felt before," said Hannah Halverson.

Hannah Halverson's team defeated Hill-Murray to become girls' state champions.

"I had so much fun and I wish I could experience it again," she said.

Not only do the two share championship hardware, as well as the same number, they also share genetics, as non-identical twins.

John and Hannah Halverson WCCO

"I think it's been a dream for both of us," said Hannah Halverson. "Such a cool experience. Getting to do it together is something that we've always thought about."

The two have been hitting the ice together nearly their entire lives.

"As soon as we could put skates on, 3 or 4 years old," said John Halverson. "All I can remember back then is I didn't really love the game that much."

"I feel like I always liked it, I just didn't like the gear in the beginning," said Hannah Halverson.

Hannah Halverson even joined her brother on the same fifth grade boys' squirts team, playing on the same line.

"As fifth grade twins do, we fought on the bench a lot," said John Halverson.

Competing with each other, throughout grade school and beyond, is what made the two so good, the twins said.

"We do early morning skates together and that definitely gets heated a little bit, but I think we've definitely made each other better every day that we play together, because we want to be our best and beat each other," said Hannah Halverson.

The twins also have a close connection to hockey royalty: Their mother's godfather is Lou Nanne.

Everything seemed like it was meant to be, to win it all during Lou's last broadcast, John Halverson said.

As far as what's next, Hannah Halverson will be playing hockey at the University of Wisconsin, while her brother will be playing junior hockey in Massachusetts.

"Even just having him around, it's been nice, it's like a built-in best friend, so I'm going to miss it," said Hannah Halverson.

For now, the two are still relishing in their championship glory.

"Like a storybook ending," said John Halverson.

"For sure," said Hannah Halverson.