Watch CBS News
High School

2024 Minnesota State High School All Hockey Hair Team video released

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 10, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 10, 2024 01:27

MINNEAPOLIS —The 2024 Minnesota State High School All Hockey Hair Team video is out, bringing all of the finest flow and most luscious lettuce from the tourney.

This year's theme is "Friends in Flow Places," drawing a connection between the ice's best cuts and country music legends.

In addition to some truly stellar 'dos, the video features cameo from NHL players and coaches, as well as celebrities like Michael Buble and Will Arnett.

READ MORE: Northfield sophomore becomes first Minnesota girl to win medal at boys state wrestling tournament

The yearly video, created by John King, raises money for the Hendrickson Foundation, which supports sled, special, military, Blind, Deaf and Hard of Hearing hockey in Minnesota.

The top 10 flows will receive a goodie box from sponsor Duke Cannon and a custom "Friends in Flow Places" cowboy hat.

Anthony Bettin
social-seofeatured-minnesota.jpg

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at WCCO. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

First published on March 10, 2024 / 9:40 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.