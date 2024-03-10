2024 Minnesota State High School All Hockey Hair Team video released

MINNEAPOLIS —The 2024 Minnesota State High School All Hockey Hair Team video is out, bringing all of the finest flow and most luscious lettuce from the tourney.

This year's theme is "Friends in Flow Places," drawing a connection between the ice's best cuts and country music legends.

In addition to some truly stellar 'dos, the video features cameo from NHL players and coaches, as well as celebrities like Michael Buble and Will Arnett.

The yearly video, created by John King, raises money for the Hendrickson Foundation, which supports sled, special, military, Blind, Deaf and Hard of Hearing hockey in Minnesota.

The top 10 flows will receive a goodie box from sponsor Duke Cannon and a custom "Friends in Flow Places" cowboy hat.