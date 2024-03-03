Twin Cities janitors to begin three-day strike Monday outside Ameriprise headquarters

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Thousands of essential workers in the Twin Cities will take to the picket line Monday morning after months of unsuccessful bargaining.

Over 4,000 janitors with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 26 will begin a three-day strike at 6 a.m. Monday outside the Ameriprise headquarters in downtown Minneapolis. The union says the workers intend to strike at over 100 buildings across the metro this week.

SEIU's janitorial sector bargaining unit voted in early February to approve an unfair labor practices strike on behalf of its 8,000 members.

Since then multiple groups have reached settlements, including retail janitors and security officers. However, commercial janitors have yet to reach a deal. A final "marathon" bargaining session was held last Friday and went late into the evening, but no deal was reached.

RELATED: Thousands of Twin Cities essential workers prepare for possible strike

"The majority immigrant and people-of-color commercial janitors work for subcontracts like ABM, Marsden and Harvard to clean buildings housing some of the richest corporations in the world, yet are struggling to win fair wages, retirement security and other benefits despite having helped keep our communities clean and safe throughout COVID," the union said.

As of Sunday, every member of the St. Paul City Council and most of the Minneapolis City Council expressed their support for the union. Other unions have offered "strike sanctions" in support as well, meaning they will not cross the picket line so long as their contract allows.

The union says a "big community rally" will also be held outside the Ameriprise headquarters at 5 p.m. Monday to celebrate the first day of the strike.

The next scheduled bargaining session is this Friday.