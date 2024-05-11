Top10WxDay Saturday in Twin Cities; spotty storms Mother's Day afternoon

NEXT Weather: 9 a.m. forecast from May 11, 2024

NEXT Weather: 9 a.m. forecast from May 11, 2024

NEXT Weather: 9 a.m. forecast from May 11, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — High pressure nudges in on Saturday, bringing lots of sun, calmer winds and highs in the mid-70s — making for another #Top10WxDay.

Another weak front may throw a stray shower across northern Minnesota on Saturday evening, then again across southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, on Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, most of this weekend will be dry.

MORE: Where can I see the northern lights in Minnesota? Maps show the forecast.

Who's ready for another #Top10WxDay?! Sunshine, mid 70s and calm winds. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/Xo3Wlz3Hel — Adam Del Rosso (@AdamDWeather) May 11, 2024

Temps warm even more with highs in the low 80s on Sunday.

Early next week cools down near 70 degrees but still looks to be dry on Monday and Tuesday.

A better chance for a few showers will arrive on Wednesday and linger into Thursday morning.