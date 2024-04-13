Warm, sunny weekend with temps in the 70s; Sunday a #Top10WxDay

MINNEAPOLIS — It's the start of a sunny and warm weekend in Minnesota, with temps on Saturday reaching into the upper 70s.

Saturday will see the warmest air of the season so far. Gusts of up to 30 mph will help bring in warmer temperatures, and Sunday will be the first #Top10WxDay of the year.

A weak clipper system will throw an isolated shower or two across northern Minnesota on Saturday, and a red flag warning has been issued for several counties in southwestern Minnesota.

WCCO

The red flag warning goes into effect Saturday at noon and expires at 7 p.m. Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Freeborn, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Redwood, Rock, Watonwan, and Yellow Medicine counties are at risk of extreme fire conditions.

The sun will return on Sunday, which will see calm winds and highs close to the mid-70s.

On Tuesday, a storm is likely to bring about an inch or two of rain, which will help the ongoing drought.