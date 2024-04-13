Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather

Warm, sunny weekend with temps in the 70s; Sunday a #Top10WxDay

By Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Morning report on April 13, 2024
NEXT Weather: Morning report on April 13, 2024 03:37

MINNEAPOLIS — It's the start of a sunny and warm weekend in Minnesota, with temps on Saturday reaching into the upper 70s.

Saturday will see the warmest air of the season so far. Gusts of up to 30 mph will help bring in warmer temperatures, and Sunday will be the first #Top10WxDay of the year.

A weak clipper system will throw an isolated shower or two across northern Minnesota on Saturday, and a red flag warning has been issued for several counties in southwestern Minnesota.

snapshot-1.jpg
WCCO

The red flag warning goes into effect Saturday at noon and expires at 7 p.m. Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Freeborn, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Redwood, Rock, Watonwan, and Yellow Medicine counties are at risk of extreme fire conditions. 

The sun will return on Sunday, which will see calm winds and highs close to the mid-70s.

On Tuesday, a storm is likely to bring about an inch or two of rain, which will help the ongoing drought. 

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

First published on April 13, 2024 / 8:49 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.