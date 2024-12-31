Twin Cities pizza spot offering free rides home on New Year's Eve within delivery zone

Metro Transit may not be offering free rides, but the pizza man is

MINNEAPOLIS — Many will be capping off the year with friends and families, pouring champagne and toasting to a new beginning — one that doesn't start off with a DUI or even worse.

Unlike past years, Metro Transit says it's not offering free rides this New Year's Eve due to a lack of funding. While Metro Transit may not be offering free rides, the Pizza Man in Columbia Heights is.

"For the last four years, we've actually offered a sober ride program," owner Chris Kolstad said.

Kolstad is gearing up for a busy night — both in the kitchen and on the road

"Rather have my customers and everybody in the community safe on New Year's Eve, and rather have them give me a call than do something stupid and screw up their lives or somebody else's," Kolstad said.

It's a good deal with no purchase necessary.

"I would rather somebody call and just say, 'Hey, you know, I've been drinking. I don't want to drive home. Would you be able to come pick me up?'" Kolstad said. "Everybody has a fun New Year's but a safe one too. Sometimes that means making a phone call and spending a couple of dollars, but I'd rather do that than somebody get hurt."

Kolstad says they're happy to offer safe rides home as long as they are within their delivery zone.

There are other options to get to and from your celebrations, like Uber and Lyft.

The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is offering free rides in the south Twin Cities metro, but only until 9 p.m. MVTA provides all details for the app as well as the free ride promo code on their website