Twin Cities Jewish community mourns slain Israeli hostages

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — A crowd gathered in St. Louis Park Wednesday evening to pay their respects to six Israeli hostages killed this week.

In Israel, protesters once again flooded the streets demanding the Israeli prime minister strike a ceasefire deal to release the remaining hostages.

It's a desire felt strongly in Minnesota as well.

"The news of this weekend was a particular gut punch," said Jim Cohen, the CEO of the Minneapolis Jewish Federation.

The shofar was blown at Wednesday's gathering ahead of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

"It's said the shofar stirs the heart of people, prepares them for the High Holy Days, awakens their conscience, perhaps to what is coming," said Steve Hunegs, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas. "It's important now, we need to awaken our conscience. Have we done enough for Israel? Have we done enough for the Jewish community?"

The six Hamas-held hostages found dead this week were Ori Danino, Carmel Gat, Alex Lobanov, Almag Sarusi, Eden Yerushalmi and Hersh Goldberg-Polin, an Israeli-American.

"We all feel like we're in mourning," said Marsha Schoenkin of Mendota Heights. "We also feel the rest of the world is not in mourning, and so where are you going to be [at a time like this]? You're going to be with your friends, your people, your community."

The show of support for Israel among those gathered reveals the deep connection many Jews feel for the country.

"No one is alone," Cohen said. "We all have each other's back and we have our brothers' and sisters' backs in Israel and Jews around the world. We're going to stand up for what's right and the release of the hostages."

Hamas still holds dozens of hostages.

Schoenkin wears a tag around her neck that says "Bring Them Home Now."

"The national anthem of the Jewish people says we will not give up on hope, so I'm not going to give up on hope," she said.