Auto shops book up following Friday's hail storm

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Less than a week after Friday's hail storm, another round could be on its way for some parts of the state on Wednesday.

Friday's storm only took a couple minutes to cause widespread damage to homes and cars.

In Brooklyn Park, Dent Guy Automotive has been busy. Owner Warren Iverson said some of the big shops have been booked out for months. He's also in high gear trying to get in as many customers as he can to his garage in the north metro.

"With it happening at the time it happened, it's six o' clock rush hour on a Friday, that is the maximum amount of cars that could be exposed," Iverson said of Friday's storm.

Iverson has been working 12 hours a day to keep up with demand. He's fixed dents for three decades and takes his time making sure all the damage is fixed before returning the car to the customer.

"It's very tedious work," he said. "You gotta really be able to focus."

For drivers, avoiding hail can feel nearly impossible, especially when it comes down fast and furious.

"As soon as the damage happens, don't wait," he said.

Iverson said it's important to call your insurance company as soon as possible to get on the claims list.

"In Minnesota, hail claims do not affect your rates, so don't hesitate to call because you think your rates will go up," he said.

Hail damage can cost drivers thousands of dollars depending on the size of the hail, and the duration of the drop.

"You know, we take it as it comes," he said. "You can't control the weather!"

Keep in mind that auto shops closest to the epicenter of the storm will book up first, so you might consider heading a little further away to repair the damage.