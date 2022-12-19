NEXT Weather: Light snow to impact Monday evening commute

MINNEAPOLIS -- One to two inches of snow is expected to impact the Monday evening commute.

Monday will feature temperatures in the teens, with the snow expected to move into the state later in the day and arriving in the Twin Cities by the afternoon.

Monday's high will only reach 16 in the metro, with much of central and southern Minnesota also in the teens. Western and northwestern Minnesota will be in the single digits.

The snow system will exit the state by about midnight Tuesday, leaving the metro with 1-2 inches of accumulation.

Tuesday's high will be 8, while Wednesday and Thursday -- which each bring the possibility of plowable snow -- will both be 1 degree. Friday's high will be zero, while this weekend's highs will warm just slightly.

Thursday and Friday in particular will also be windy, bringing the possible threat of dangerous wind chill.

Low temperatures will be subzero Tuesday through Saturday, with Thursday bottoming out at minus 12.