NEXT Weather: Light snow to impact Monday evening commute

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report
NEXT Weather: 5 a.m. report 02:15

MINNEAPOLIS -- One to two inches of snow is expected to impact the Monday evening commute.

Monday will feature temperatures in the teens, with the snow expected to move into the state later in the day and arriving in the Twin Cities by the afternoon. 

snapshot-54.jpg

Monday's high will only reach 16 in the metro, with much of central and southern Minnesota also in the teens. Western and northwestern Minnesota will be in the single digits.

The snow system will exit the state by about midnight Tuesday, leaving the metro with 1-2 inches of accumulation.

Tuesday's high will be 8, while Wednesday and Thursday -- which each bring the possibility of plowable snow -- will both be 1 degree. Friday's high will be zero, while this weekend's highs will warm just slightly.

Thursday and Friday in particular will also be windy, bringing the possible threat of dangerous wind chill.

Low temperatures will be subzero Tuesday through Saturday, with Thursday bottoming out at minus 12.

Embracing the cold: Best indoor things to do while temps dip 01:30
WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 5:57 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

