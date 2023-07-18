Las Vegas police search home in connection to Tupac Shakur murder

Las Vegas police recently searched a home in connection with the investigation into the murder of superstar rapper Tupac Shakur.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Monday searched a home in Henderson, less than 20 miles from the Las Vegas strip where Shakur was gunned down in 1996.

"LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation," Las Vegas police said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

This is a developing story. It will be updated.