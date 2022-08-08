Tuesday is primary day in Minnesota: What you need to know

MINNEAPOLIS -- Are you ready to have your voice be heard? Primary election day is Tuesday in Minnesota.

Polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Many polling places have changed. You can find yours online or by calling 311.

There are quite a few races to watch this year, including Minnesota attorney general, sheriff for Hennepin County, and several Minnesota congressional seats. On Sunday, WCCO previewed the important races with bipartisan elections experts.

This is all in preparation for the general election taking place on the second Tuesday in November. This year, it's Nov. 8.

WCCO's Esme Murphy will have more on WCCO 4 News at 5. Stay with WCCO and our streaming channel CBS News Minnesota for complete coverage.