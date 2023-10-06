13-year-old uses art to pay it forward to Make-A-Wish

13-year-old boy partners with local artist through Wish Art

MINNEAPOLIS -- Make-A-Wish is behind creating countless memories and putting a smile on kids' faces. Not only magical trips, but an outlet to create art.

At first glance, Connor Gottschalk is your typical 13-year-old who enjoys playing video games.

"After he was born, his first major surgery was the following day," said Melissa Gottschalk, Connor's mother.

He was born with Prune-Belly syndrome, a blockage in the urethra that creates a domino effect of issues. Leading to more than 10 surgeries, including a kidney transplant he got from Melissa.

"She's basically a superhero to me now," Connor said.

Many would argue he's the superhero and Make-A-Wish was there to provide memories he may have missed with his family. Last year, his wish was granted at Disney World alongside his family. It's extremely fitting for a kid who finished the Harry Potter series at 9 years old.

"I remember so many things that we did, and I just remember having a blast," he smiled.

The magic didn't stop there, he was asked to be part of Wish Art, a collaboration between Make-A-Wish and local artists like Trish Gardiner.

"I get more out of it than they do," Gardiner smiled.

Ashley Kilcher, with Make-A-Wish Minnesota, said the children and artists create beautiful pieces that get auctioned off at the annual gala to help support more wishes.

Connor and Gardiner created a seven-by-eight-foot art piece called "Differences," a special take on biomes.

"Art can just explain the diversity of history of things going on," Connor said.

The unique piece sold, but he was gifted a smaller version Friday by Gardiner.

"I could tell that this was an important piece to him," she said.

Connor also got to see a mockup of that piece that's on full display at the Hennepin Theatre Trust Sidewalk Gallery at 8th and Hennepin.

Friday, he finally got to see it in person and a huge smile took over his face.

The display will be up until Dec. 10th.