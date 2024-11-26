Active tuberculosis case confirmed at Lakeville South High School, but officials say there's no further risk

Anoka-Hennepin schools need to slash budget, and more headlines

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — A case of active tuberculosis was confirmed at a high school south of the Twin Cities, but officials said there is "no further risk of exposure at the school."

Dakota County Public Health notified members of the school community on Monday.

"We can confirm that an individual at Lakeville South High School was diagnosed with active tuberculosis," Lakeville Area Schools said in a statement. "Lakeville Area Schools partnered closely with Dakota County Public Health and the Minnesota Department of Health to support a thorough contact investigation."

The district said "a small group of individuals" determined to be close contacts to the case have been notified and will be screened for TB.

"We have determined that the vast majority of students, teachers, and staff were not at high risk for exposure to active TB at [Lakeville South High School]," Dakota County Public Health said.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, TB is a "serious disease that can be cured with the right treatment and medicine." It primarily affects your lungs and spreads through the air. Active TB manifests via a persistent cough, weight loss, chest pain, fever and other symptoms.

Anyone with questions about the disease can call Dakota County Public Health at 952-891-7500 and ask to speak with a public health nurse.

Last year, there were 160 new cases of active TB reported in Minnesota, prevailingly in the Twin Cities.