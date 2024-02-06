Try these heart-healthy Valentine's Day recipes, including shrimp, salmon and chocolate truffles

February is American Heart Month, so why not try out some heart-healthy recipes for Valentine's Day?

Luvafoodie founder and owner Michelle Mazzara shared the following recipes for your health.

Luvafoodie Shrimp Raspberry Appetizer

Ingredients:

1 lb. medium-large cooked shrimp peeled and deveined.

1 heart shaped bag of Valley Lahvosh crackers

1 package of raspberries

1 pack of fresh mint leaves

1/3 cup of raspberry preserve

1 tbsp. hot pepper jelly

1 tbsp. horseradish cream

Directions:

In a small sauce pan heat over low heat raspberry preserve and hot pepper jelly until melted, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in horseradish cream sauce. On the cutting board slice shrimp in half from head to tail. On a serving platter arrange crackers. Top crackers with piece of shrimp, drizzle with raspberry sauce. Top shrimp with 1 raspberry and small piece of mint.

Luvafoodie Seafood Lovers Salmon with Garlic Lovers Pistachio Gremolata

Ingredients:

1 lb. of salmon fillet, skinned and cut into four pieces.

½ cup of roasted salted pistachio nuts, chopped

2 tbsp. mint

1 tbsp. orange zest

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers spice

½ tbsp. Luvafoodie Seafood Lovers spice

Directions: Preheat oven to 375 degrees

In a small bowl combine pistachio nuts, mint, orange zest, olive oil, and Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers spices. In a baking pan add salmon and drizzle with 1 tbsp. olive oil, season with Luvafoodie Seafood Lovers. Bake in uncovered oven for 25 minutes. Plate and top with Garlic Lovers pistachio gremolata.

Luvafoodie Garlic and Green Herb Rice Pilaf

Ingredients:

1 cup of long-grain white rice

½ cup of orzo

1 small yellow onion chopped fine.

2 ¼ cups of chicken broth

1 tbsp. chopped parsley.

1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Salt Free Garlic & Green Herb

Directions:

In a large pot add olive oil and onion, sauté until onion is soft, about 5 minutes. Add in the rice and orzo and cook while constantly stirring for about 2 minutes. Stir in Luvafoodie Garlic and Green Herb spice blend. Pour in broth, bring everything to a boil. Once boiling reduce heat to low and cover pan with lid. Cook until rice and orzo are tender, about 25 minutes. Remove pan from heat and let pilaf sit covered for 10 minutes. Fluff the pilaf with a fork and stir in parsley.

Luvafoodie Chocolate Strawberry Truffles

Ingredients:

¾ cup of heavy cream

2 10-oz. packages of chocolate chips

1 package of freeze-dried strawberries (Trader Joes)

Directions:

In a sauce pan, heat cream over medium heat. Bring cream to a simmer, then remove from heat. Pour one package of chocolate chips int a bowl. Pour cream over the top of chocolate chips. Crush strawberries and set aside. Stir the chocolate mixture until combined. Then add all but 1 tbsp. of crushed strawberries. Stir until mixed in. Place chocolate strawberry mixture in refrigerator for 1 hour. Heat remaining chocolate chips in microwave for 20 seconds at a time until melted. Use a tablespoon, scoop chocolate mixture form into balls. Dip each ball into melted chocolate and sprinkle with crushed strawberries. Allow it to cool before serving. Store in refrigerator.