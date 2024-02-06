Try these heart-healthy Valentine's Day recipes, including shrimp, salmon and chocolate truffles
February is American Heart Month, so why not try out some heart-healthy recipes for Valentine's Day?
Luvafoodie founder and owner Michelle Mazzara shared the following recipes for your health.
Luvafoodie Shrimp Raspberry Appetizer
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. medium-large cooked shrimp peeled and deveined.
- 1 heart shaped bag of Valley Lahvosh crackers
- 1 package of raspberries
- 1 pack of fresh mint leaves
- 1/3 cup of raspberry preserve
- 1 tbsp. hot pepper jelly
- 1 tbsp. horseradish cream
Directions:
- In a small sauce pan heat over low heat raspberry preserve and hot pepper jelly until melted, about 5 minutes.
- Remove from heat and stir in horseradish cream sauce.
- On the cutting board slice shrimp in half from head to tail.
- On a serving platter arrange crackers.
- Top crackers with piece of shrimp, drizzle with raspberry sauce.
- Top shrimp with 1 raspberry and small piece of mint.
Luvafoodie Seafood Lovers Salmon with Garlic Lovers Pistachio Gremolata
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. of salmon fillet, skinned and cut into four pieces.
- ½ cup of roasted salted pistachio nuts, chopped
- 2 tbsp. mint
- 1 tbsp. orange zest
- 2 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers spice
- ½ tbsp. Luvafoodie Seafood Lovers spice
Directions: Preheat oven to 375 degrees
- In a small bowl combine pistachio nuts, mint, orange zest, olive oil, and Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers spices.
- In a baking pan add salmon and drizzle with 1 tbsp. olive oil, season with Luvafoodie Seafood Lovers.
- Bake in uncovered oven for 25 minutes.
- Plate and top with Garlic Lovers pistachio gremolata.
Luvafoodie Garlic and Green Herb Rice Pilaf
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of long-grain white rice
- ½ cup of orzo
- 1 small yellow onion chopped fine.
- 2 ¼ cups of chicken broth
- 1 tbsp. chopped parsley.
- 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Salt Free Garlic & Green Herb
Directions:
- In a large pot add olive oil and onion, sauté until onion is soft, about 5 minutes.
- Add in the rice and orzo and cook while constantly stirring for about 2 minutes. Stir in Luvafoodie Garlic and Green Herb spice blend.
- Pour in broth, bring everything to a boil.
- Once boiling reduce heat to low and cover pan with lid.
- Cook until rice and orzo are tender, about 25 minutes.
- Remove pan from heat and let pilaf sit covered for 10 minutes. Fluff the pilaf with a fork and stir in parsley.
Luvafoodie Chocolate Strawberry Truffles
Ingredients:
- ¾ cup of heavy cream
- 2 10-oz. packages of chocolate chips
- 1 package of freeze-dried strawberries (Trader Joes)
Directions:
- In a sauce pan, heat cream over medium heat. Bring cream to a simmer, then remove from heat.
- Pour one package of chocolate chips int a bowl. Pour cream over the top of chocolate chips.
- Crush strawberries and set aside.
- Stir the chocolate mixture until combined.
- Then add all but 1 tbsp. of crushed strawberries. Stir until mixed in.
- Place chocolate strawberry mixture in refrigerator for 1 hour.
- Heat remaining chocolate chips in microwave for 20 seconds at a time until melted.
- Use a tablespoon, scoop chocolate mixture form into balls.
- Dip each ball into melted chocolate and sprinkle with crushed strawberries.
- Allow it to cool before serving. Store in refrigerator.
