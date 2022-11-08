Trump says he'll make a "very big announcement" Nov. 15

Republicans look ahead to 2024 Trump uses midterm rallies to hint at 2024 presidential campaign announcement 04:07

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said he'll make a "very big announcement" on Nov. 15 from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. He teased the announcement during a rally for Republican candidates in Dayton, Ohio.

"Not to detract from tomorrow's very important, even critical, election, and I would say in the strongest way it's a country-saving election ... I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," Trump said.

As CBS News has previously reported, three Trump advisers and a Republican Party operative said Trump is considering announcing another bid for the White House in the weeks following Tuesday's midterms. The former president has been calling his donor base to inform loyalists of his thinking and solicit feedback.

Last week, Trump strongly indicated that he was inclined to announce in the near future, telling rallygoers Thursday in Iowa, "I will very, very probably do it again. ... Get ready."

Trump appeared to hint at the possibility again Monday night in Ohio.

"This is the year we're going to take back the House," he said. "We're going to take back the Senate. And we're going to take back America. And in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House. We'll take it back."