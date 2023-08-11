Watch CBS News
Watch: Thief steals pick-up truck next to Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Thief steals truck next to Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues
Thief steals truck next to Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues 00:16

BEMIDJI, Minn. – A thief stole a pick-up truck Thursday morning next to one of Minnesota's most iconic tourist attractions.

Bemidji police say it happened in front of the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues, next to the city's Tourist Information Center.

10p-vo-bemidji-stolen-t-wcco3uoh.jpg
Bemidji Police

Security camera footage shows the white truck driving off. A few minutes later, the driver shows up – clearly confused about where the truck went.

Police are still searching for the truck.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

First published on August 10, 2023 / 10:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

