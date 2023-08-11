Watch: Thief steals pick-up truck next to Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues

Thief steals truck next to Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues

BEMIDJI, Minn. – A thief stole a pick-up truck Thursday morning next to one of Minnesota's most iconic tourist attractions.

Bemidji police say it happened in front of the Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox statues, next to the city's Tourist Information Center.

Bemidji Police

Security camera footage shows the white truck driving off. A few minutes later, the driver shows up – clearly confused about where the truck went.

Police are still searching for the truck.