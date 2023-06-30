Traveling this July 4th weekend? These are the times to avoid hitting the road.

Here's how much car trips from the Twin Cities will cost this July 4th

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fourth of July holiday travel is expected to surpass pre-pandemic levels. AAA expects 50.7 million Americans to be traveling by sky, rails, or road, which is roughly 2 million more than the last record set in 2019.

The majority 43.2 million people are expected to drive, as gas prices are well below what they were last year.

As of Friday, the average for a gallon of gas in Minnesota was $3.45. This time last year, the state saw some of the highest prices in Minnesota history at $4.70.

AAA said there are some simple things to keep in mind to help make your dollar stretch. Among them is avoiding certain times to travel:

Friday, June 30: 10 a.m. to 5.p.m.

Saturday, July 1: 1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 4: Noon to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 5: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For extra tips to save money, AAA said to avoid speeding. Speeding 5 mph over 60 can reduce your fuel economy by 7%.

Idling can also cost drivers $0.02 per minute, and aggressive driving can reduce your gas mileage by up to 40%.

Making sure your tires are properly inflated increases fuel economy by 0.6%.

AAA said every extra 100 pounds you're traveling with can decrease your fuel economy by 1% and it goes up by as much as 25% for rooftop cargo.

The Department of Energy has a trip calculator to help you budget your own trip.