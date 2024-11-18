2 transgender women attacked at Minneapolis light rail station, advocates say

MINNEAPOLIS — The community came together Sunday to support two transgender women who say they were attacked at a light rail station in Minneapolis.

The incident happened Nov. 10 at Hennepin Avenue and Fifth Street in downtown Minneapolis. It's where community members gathered for a rally Sunday afternoon, one week since the attack.

Amber Muhm, a community leader with Trans Movement for Liberation, said the two trans women were attacked by a group of men at the light rail station after one of the men used transphobic slurs.

"No one came to help them. In fact, they said people were cheering the attackers on while they were getting beaten," Muhm said.

She said the attack left one of them with a broken nose. Minneapolis police confirmed they are investigating the incident, but as of Sunday night, no one has been arrested.

"They need to step up because this keeps happening and it's ridiculous and unacceptable at this point," Muhm said.

The couple had moved from Iowa to Minnesota, she said. Last year, Minnesota passed the trans refuge law, which keeps out-of-state laws from interfering in the practice of gender-affirming healthcare.

"A lot of people are moving to Minnesota and have moved since we passed the trans refuge bill but I think we're going to see a real spike after the election outcome," said DFL Rep. Leigh Finke.

Finke sponsored the bill. She said she's been hearing from many people in the trans community who are worried about how a Trump presidency will impact their lives.



"The trans community is resilient and strong and we've always existed. We don't need the permission of the government to live and to love and to be ourselves," she said.

Those who spoke at the rally said the election and recent attack are fueling renewed fear in the trans community.

"People are talking to me about erasing their social media presence, going back in the closet," said one speaker.

Advocates like Muhm are working to build a strong support system for the trans community so they can get through times of uncertainty together.

"The community here is beautiful. We're building a movement, we're going to get through this and we're going to be stronger for it and Minneapolis is going to be such a beautiful place for trans people to live," she said.

There are several free, anonymous support resources for members of the LGBTQIA+ community, including: