3 in SUV hurt after collision with train in western Wisconsin, sheriff says

Minnesota mom gets presidential pardon, and more headlines

Minnesota mom gets presidential pardon, and more headlines

Minnesota mom gets presidential pardon, and more headlines

ELK MOUND, Wis. — Three people, two of whom are juveniles, were hurt Thursday afternoon when their SUV collided with a train in western Wisconsin.

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 3:16 p.m. near the intersection of 970th Street and U.S. Highway 12 in Elk Mound, about 50 miles east of Hudson.

The driver of the SUV is said to have "failed to yield right of way from the stop sign at the railroad cross," and the eastbound train smashed into the vehicle's passenger side.

The driver was airlifted to a regional hospital, while the two juvenile passengers were taken by vehicle to a local hospital. Their identities and the extent of their injuries haven't been released.

The sheriff's office says the Elk Mound Police Department is assisting with the investigation.