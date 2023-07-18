Train carrying hazardous materials derails in northern Minnesota, but no spillage, authorities say

FIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in northern Minnesota Monday night, but no spillage occurred.

Around 8:20 p.m. in Field Township, a Canadian National train carrying liquefied petroleum gas derailed, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

Nine cars left the rails, and five of them fell on their side.

The sheriff's office said there were no observed leaks or spills, and there is no danger to the public.