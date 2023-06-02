Crews clean up after two trains derail in Minnesota and North Dakota but no toxic chemicals spilled

Crews are still cleaning up after two Canadian Pacific Kansas City trains derailed in Minnesota and North Dakota earlier this week.

Several hazardous materials cars were among the 24 cars that toppled in the Minnesota derailment Wednesday in the northwest corner of the state near the Canadian border. The North Dakota derailment near Balfour Tuesday afternoon knocked several cars carrying shipping containers that did include several hazardous materials such as lithium batteries off the tracks. But no toxic chemicals spilled and no injuries were reported in either derailment.

A spokeswoman for the railroad said Canadian Pacific Kansas City's hazardous materials experts were continuing to work with first responders Thursday to clean up the mess in Minnesota. The train tracks reopened Thursday afternoon once the derailed cars were moved out of the way.

The tracks in North Dakota reopened early Wednesday after crews cleared the derailed cars.

The cause of both derailments remains under investigation.

Railroad safety has been a concern nationwide after several recent derailments, including a fiery February train wreck near East Palestine, Ohio. Congress is considering several new safety requirements for freight railroads, which have already committed to making some changes in their operations. Federal regulators have also urged railroads to take additional precautions to prevent derailments.