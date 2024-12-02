Christmas tree charity campaign serves as reminder of late teen's light

By photojournalist Will Greiner

MOUND, Minn. — A teenager's tragic and sudden death led a west metro family to spread kindness in his name.

The Be Like Tommy campaign has become a tradition during the holiday season.

"When we started this, we just did it out of emotion and out of pain," Kevin Nash, Tommy Nash's father, said.

These trees are named after Tommy Nash, a 14-year-old from Mound who died suddenly in 2021 while sledding. It was cardiac arrest.

"I'm really good friends with Tommy and I just want to continue to spread his joy," Ashtyn Cupp said.

Now, it's all smiles as volunteers help assemble Tommy's Trees.

WCCO

For $50, the 4-foot artificial trees come adorned with colorful lights, along with a Be Kind ornament.

"This is year three of Tommy's Trees. The campaign started, it was just a fun way to really kind of create an outward show of Tommy's light," Kevin Nash said. "For every $50 tree that we sell, we donate $50 to WeCAN. So every single tree that you see in a yard, around town or on the west side of the metro is a reflection of Tommy continuing to give back"

The volunteers say that this not only gets them into the holiday spirit, but it allows people to come together and spread positivity.

"It's very happy and positive and there's music and you can just talk and it's like social hour," Cupp said.

"The mission is all about bringing kindness and joy to the people that need it the most, and we do that through creating joyful experiences"

Kevin Nash says the organization raised $15,000 last year and it is successful beyond his wildest dreams.